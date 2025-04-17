Going to California State Capital

Goal:
USD $1,444
Raised:
USD $129
As you know I have been going to the Capital since 2015 to fight for our children's rights to not have to vaccinate for school. I would like to continue my efforts and get to the capital several times before end of session and need your financial support. I have been in communication with a Senator and would like to bring efforts in to completion before his end of term this year. Also, I have created a "Freedom merchandise store" "Freedom Is My Favorite F-Word if you feel called to purchase see my website freedomismyfavoritefword.com If you want to donate another way my venmo is Jill-Hawkins-3
Thank you for your efforts, Jill.
Thanks Jill!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.