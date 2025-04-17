Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $1,444

Raised:

 USD $129

Campaign created by Jill Zurovsky Hawkins

Going to California State Capital

As you know I have been going to the Capital since 2015 to fight for our children's rights to not have to vaccinate for school.  I would like to continue my efforts and get to the capital several times before end of session and need your financial support. I have been in communication with a Senator and would like to bring efforts in to completion before his end of term this year.   Also, I have created a "Freedom merchandise store" "Freedom Is My Favorite F-Word if you feel called to purchase see my website freedomismyfavoritefword.com If you want to donate another way my venmo is Jill-Hawkins-3


Recent Donations
Show:
Sara
$ 35.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Thank you for your efforts, Jill.

Anonymous Giver
$ 44.00 USD
14 hours ago

sally
$ 50.00 USD
16 hours ago

Thanks Jill!

