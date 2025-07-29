Shields Up! Battle Fake News in Mideast

🌍✨ It was a quiet morning when I first noticed something wasn't quite right. The digital landscape seemed off, too many voices clashing over the same issues, and misinformation flying faster than truth. It hit me—this isn’t just about politics; it’s about trust. Trust in facts to guide our decision-making, especially in a region as volatile as the Middle East.

I've been there. The confusion, the frustration of sifting through endless noise for credible information. That's why I started this campaign—to create a space where truth isn’t just talked about but celebrated and protected. This is bigger than politics; it’s about building peace in our digital world one tweet at a time.

Imagine if every misleading post was met with an instant, accurate response, powered by real people committed to clarity over chaos. That's the vision I share for this campaign. We are raising funds not just for technology but for human hearts and minds ready to take on disinformation head-on.

💔 Here’s where it gets personal: This is about people. People worried because they can't tell the difference between fact and fiction anymore. They need a clearer picture—that’s what we aim to provide through this campaign. It’s why I can't give up on countering disinformation and providing platforms for credible voices amidst our digital battlefield.

Your donations will ensure that we are able to keep X Spaces open to counter disinformation 16 hours a day. To research and track sources of propaganda and misinformation and getting them shut down. For promoting new initiatives and projects to further our goal of safety and security for ourselves and our allies.

We need your help, not just as monetary support but also moral encouragement. This is about us, humans who crave truth in a world that often feels like it thrives on confusion. Your contribution isn’t just giving money; you're investing in the future of informed decisions and dialogues both locally and globally.

🌟 "Truth isn't only fought for but also built upon," I shared from my heart recently. And this campaign is all about building—building trust, credibility, and a safer space online where truth doesn’t just surface but reigns supreme.

Will you join us? Will you be part of the solution instead of silence in the face of disinformation? Your support today can mean tomorrow's clarity and safety for countless individuals like my cousin, seeking answers amidst noise. Let’s turn this campaign into a movement—a global effort to restore truth one tweet at a time!

Thank you for listening, thank you for caring enough to consider supporting us in our mission against disinformation. Together, we can make digital spaces healthier and more honest. 💙🕊️

This total budget ensures our initiative is fully funded for 6 months.