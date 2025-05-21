Quilt on a Mission

One donation. Two blessings. One big impact.

This June, I’ll be traveling to West Africa, to serve alongside some incredible people. God has faithfully provided every step of the way—my trip has already been fully covered by a generous friend. 🙌

Y'all, I don’t want the story to stop there.

❤️ My New Mission

I want to pay it forward—to raise the same $2,500 I was given and bless each of the ~85 children at the school with a brand new Sunday outfit. Each outfit costs about $13, and here’s the best part:

I plan to commission local women, where I'll be serving, to sew these outfits—providing income, dignity, and purpose for them as they create something beautiful for the children in their own community.

So your donation doesn’t just bless a child—it supports a family.

🧵 The Quilt Giveaway

A sweet friend from my church lovingly hand-stitched an incredible quilt just for this mission. It’s cozy, beautiful, and full of purpose—just like this trip.

Every $7 donation enters your name into a drawing to win this handmade quilt.

More donations = more entries!

(Example: $14 = 2 entries, $21 = 3 entries, etc.)

Not able to give? You can still enter by emailing me at [srnak@live.com].

🗓️ Giveaway Timeline

Starts: Today!

Ends: June 1 at 11:59 PM (CST)

Winner Announced: June 3

I leave for Africa: June 5

Returning home: June 16

Every stitch, every dollar, every prayer—it all matters. Help me show the love of Jesus to these kids, their families, and the women who will be part of this mission.

With love,

Selena Newcomb