Quilt on a Mission

One donation. Two blessings. One big impact.

This June, I’ll be traveling to West Africa, to serve alongside some incredible people. God has faithfully provided every step of the way—my trip has already been fully covered by a generous friend. 🙌

Y'all, I don’t want the story to stop there.

❤️ My New Mission

I want to pay it forward—to raise the same $2,500 I was given and bless each of the ~85 children at the school with a brand new Sunday outfit. Each outfit costs about $13, and here’s the best part:

I plan to commission local women, where I'll be serving, to sew these outfits—providing income, dignity, and purpose for them as they create something beautiful for the children in their own community.

So your donation doesn’t just bless a child—it supports a family.

🧵 The Quilt Giveaway

A sweet friend from my church lovingly hand-stitched an incredible quilt just for this mission. It’s cozy, beautiful, and full of purpose—just like this trip.

Every $7 donation enters your name into a drawing to win this handmade quilt.

More donations = more entries!

(Example: $14 = 2 entries, $21 = 3 entries, etc.)

Not able to give? You can still enter by emailing me at [srnak@live.com].

🗓️ Giveaway Timeline

  • Starts: Today!
  • Ends: June 1 at 11:59 PM (CST)
  • Winner Announced: June 3
  • I leave for Africa: June 5
  • Returning home: June 16

Every stitch, every dollar, every prayer—it all matters. Help me show the love of Jesus to these kids, their families, and the women who will be part of this mission.

With love,

Selena Newcomb

Recent Donations
Stacie G
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

Sue N
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

Taralie
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying over you and the team! May Christ Be Magnified!

mjlm
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
1 month ago

KK
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless everyone through this mission and protect and watch over you. May God be Glorified!

Lindsey Elbers
$ 21.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, the team, and Togo!

Tammy Yount
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your trip!

Selena Newcomb quilt on
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and the team🙏

June S
$ 21.00 USD
1 month ago

Victoria Garcia
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Susie M
$ 26.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a safe trip and all the needs to be met !

Lea Ann
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Dena
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Bears
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

I love your heart for others!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🙏🙏

Janna
$ 21.00 USD
1 month ago

Baka
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Abby Edwards
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Philippians 1:6 “He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion” Africa is lucky to have you !

Updates

Update #2 - Quilt Entries Closed – Donations Still Welcome!

June 2nd, 2025

Thank you to everyone who contributed quilt entries for our fundraiser – we are so grateful for your generosity! We are no longer accepting quilt submissions at this time.

However, you can still support the mission! Donations are still open and every gift makes a difference as we prepare for our trip to Togo.

Please continue to share the campaign and pray with us as we get ready to serve! 💛

Thank you for being part of this journey!

Update #1

June 2nd, 2025

Thank you for all the love!

the drawing for the quilt will be held tomorrow ❤️

