Hope and Healing for Qchul's Family

"그가 병중에 있을 때 여호와께서 그를 돌보시고 그 아픈 상처를 어루만지시며 그의 건강을 회복시켜 주실 것이다" (시편 41:3)

"The Lord sustains them on their sickbed and restores them from their bed of illness." (Psalm 41:3)

A Call for Love and Prayer

규철 형제님을 위한 사랑과 기도의 손길

저희 새누리 교회의 너무나 소중하고, 모두가 사랑하는 규철형제님 가족이 지금 어려움 가운데 있습니다.

하지만 우리는 믿습니다. 하나님께서 그 가정을 붙드시고, 회복의 은혜를 허락하실 것입니다.

지금 우리는 규철 형제님의 건강, 윤미자매님, 그리고 유원이를 위해 기도하며 함께 설 수 있는 기회를 갖고자 합니다. 경제적인 부담에서 벗어나 치료에 집중할 수 있도록 여러분의 사랑과 후원을 부탁드립니다. 아주 작은 정성과 기도 하나하나가 큰 힘이 될 것입니다. 주님의 사랑 안에서 그 가족을 위로하고 도울 수 있도록, 함께해주세요.

💙 후원과 기도로 함께해 주세요! 💙





Our dear brother Qchul and his family, beloved members of our Saenuri Church, are facing a difficult time.

Yet, we trust that God will uphold them and pour out His grace of healing upon their household.

Now, we have the opportunity to stand together in prayer and support for Qchul’s health and his family. We ask for your love and generosity so they can focus on treatment without the burden of financial stress. Every small act of kindness and every prayer will be a great source of strength.



Let us come together in the love of Christ to bring comfort and support to Qchul and his family.

💙 Please join us in giving and prayer! 💙