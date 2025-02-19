Campaign Image

Missions Trip To Uganda

Campaign created by Jessup King

I will be returning to Uganda Africa in April 2025. We will be partnering with Jacob Lee and his ministry, Reaching Africa's Unreached to advance God's kingdom to the wonderful people of Uganda. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Jessup, you are a true disciple for our LORD JESUS and the word.

