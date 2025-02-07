Supporting the Jessopp Family

My name is Baja and I am a single mother to five amazing kids. Most recently, I was in a relationship for a year and a half, and we were engaged for the last six months. I gave birth to our daughter last August and she has been such a joy to our lives.

For various reasons, I was unable to take on a lot of jobs last year but had hoped to start looking for work soon since the baby is older.

Sadly, about four weeks ago, I found myself no longer in a relationship and now having to suddenly find work and pay all of the bills.





My plan was to borrow money from family and get my car fixed up so I could at least drive for rideshare companies until I can find sustainable income. It’s going to cost approximately $3500-$4500 to get my car caught up with the maintenance work. Purchasing one is outside of my current budget, especially since I need a 7-8 passenger vehicle.

To add to our struggles, between my kids and I, we have been sick for over a month. I am currently on day 17 with having two different illnesses.

I know God has a plan in all of this and I am putting my trust in Him to see us through. I humbly ask for your prayers and would be so incredibly grateful for anything to help us get through this time.

Thank you.