Supporting the Jessopp Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $200
My name is Baja and I am a single mother to five amazing kids. Most recently, I was in a relationship for a year and a half, and we were engaged for the last six months. I gave birth to our daughter last August and she has been such a joy to our lives.
For various reasons, I was unable to take on a lot of jobs last year but had hoped to start looking for work soon since the baby is older.
Sadly, about four weeks ago, I found myself no longer in a relationship and now having to suddenly find work and pay all of the bills.
My plan was to borrow money from family and get my car fixed up so I could at least drive for rideshare companies until I can find sustainable income. It’s going to cost approximately $3500-$4500 to get my car caught up with the maintenance work. Purchasing one is outside of my current budget, especially since I need a 7-8 passenger vehicle.
To add to our struggles, between my kids and I, we have been sick for over a month. I am currently on day 17 with having two different illnesses.
I know God has a plan in all of this and I am putting my trust in Him to see us through. I humbly ask for your prayers and would be so incredibly grateful for anything to help us get through this time.
Thank you.
Praying for you and your family. God will provide.
Sending love and prayers your way!
Praying for you, Baja!
