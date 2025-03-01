Supporting the Lopes Family

I am raising funds for a couple of dear good friends of mine. Jessica Lopes and her Husband Dennis live in a small rural town in Albany Missouri.

Jessica has only 5% kidney function left and is starting her dialysis journey. Dennis is her only caregiver and cannot work or find work that can work with the busy schedule of her medical journey. The closest hospital is over an hour away and with several visits a week, things are adding up and are having a hard time surviving financially.

They currently are living off of her wages working for a local diner and a small home business that isn't bringing in the money that it once was due to the weather and taking care of Jessica full time.

First and foremost, Jessica needs a Kidney urgently. She is on the list to get one but as we all know that can take a long time. So, if you have it in your heart to want to donate a Kidney, we can get you that information. 2ndly, if you can share this, even if you cannot donate every share will help.

I am asking for donations to help pay their monthly bills and travel back and forth for the next several months or at least until the business picks back up. Anything will help.

Thank you in advance and May God Bless you for anything you can do to help this wonderful couple.





Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. - 2 Corinthians 9:7