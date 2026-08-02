Jessica Williams

Bailee (8) and La Mir (5) are beautiful, loving children whose lives were forever changed by the sudden and tragic loss of their mother. What was meant to be a joyful family trip to New Orleans ended in an unimaginable tragedy due to senseless gun violence. Their mother never made it back home to the two babies who depended on her love, strength, and guidance every day.





Now, Bailee and La Mir are facing a future without their mother’s presence — no good-morning hugs, no bedtime kisses, no voice cheering them on at school or helping them through life’s big and small moments.





We are raising funds to help provide stability, comfort, and care during this painful transition. Every donation helps ensure these children have what they need as they begin healing from a loss no child should ever experience.

Jessica was killed on her birthday 9/28/2025 her kids never got to wish her h

Happy 33rd Birthday