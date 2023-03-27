Jessica and Sophia's financial pillow

Jessica is going to be without work for 6 weeks while her friend but also client Kawika undergoes surgery and recovery time. Jessica is his caretaker, and cannot receive pay while he is in the hospital. For any who know her, she pours herself out ,claiming nothing as her own. She lives to serve Jesus. I would love for all of us to band together to contribute to a financial pillow for her to rest her head as we follow suit, pouring ourselves out for a sister in need. It's already a hard season, but I'd love to show that this is covered and this part doesn't have to be hard. For any that can't, prayer is also extremely welcome! Bless you all for taking the time to read.