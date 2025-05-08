Help Lay Veteran Jesse Taylor to Rest

GoFundMe refused to pay out funds raised for a disabled veteran. Thank you to anyone who donated to the GoFundMe for Jesse Taylor. However, the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign and a purported Anglican priest blocked the funds from being distributed.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Jesse passed away after battling cancer for over a year.

Please help lay Jesse Taylor to rest. Funds raised will go toward paying for funeral, burial and other final expenses. Any excess funds will be held in trust for Jesse's thirteen year old daughter.