Help Lay Veteran Jesse Taylor to Rest

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,236
Campaign funds will be received by Kim Cole
GoFundMe refused to pay out funds raised for a disabled veteran. Thank you to anyone who donated to the GoFundMe for Jesse Taylor. However, the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign and a purported Anglican priest blocked the funds from being distributed.
On Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Jesse passed away after battling cancer for over a year.
Please help lay Jesse Taylor to rest. Funds raised will go toward paying for funeral, burial and other final expenses. Any excess funds will be held in trust for Jesse's thirteen year old daughter.
Didn't know brother Jesse personally. Came cross his community actions a few years back. Great man. That was a true leader of the community. Need more like him. Rest easy Jesse Taylor
Thank you for your care and compassion you always showed to those in need.
Brother Jessie Did my podcast last fall while battling cancer, you fought the good fight good sir, your legacy on this earth is cemented. REST WELL KING
Love yall Family!
Hold on to Jesus' promise John 14:1-3 NIV “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God ; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. https://bible.com/bi
