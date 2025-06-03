Jerry's Road to Recovery





Hello, dear friends! We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping Jerry, a loving father, son, grandpa. Due to this medical emergency he will have a long road of recovery ahead of him, causing him to be unable to return to work for the foreseeable future.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in Jerry's life. Your support will not only help him recover physically but also emotionally, as he navigates this difficult time. Your generosity will bring hope and joy to Jerry and his family, and we are grateful for your kindness.

Thank you for considering supporting Jerry during this challenging time. Together, we can make a difference!

#JerryStrong #Recovery #GiveSendGo