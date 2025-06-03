Campaign Image

Jerry's Road to Recovery

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,080

Campaign created by Kayla Kiser

Campaign funds will be received by Kayla Kiser

Hello, dear friends! We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping Jerry, a loving father, son, grandpa. Due to this medical emergency he will have a long road of recovery ahead of him, causing him to be unable to return to work for the foreseeable future.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in Jerry's life. Your support will not only help him recover physically but also emotionally, as he navigates this difficult time. Your generosity will bring hope and joy to Jerry and his family, and we are grateful for your kindness.

Thank you for considering supporting Jerry during this challenging time. Together, we can make a difference!

Recent Donations
Show:
Bob and Deb Titus
$ 500.00 USD
26 days ago

Love you Jerry. Prayers for a quick and complete recovery.

Greg Brinkers
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Tony-Jennifer Cobb
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jerry, much love & prayers for your rapid recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Jerry in the name of Jesus

Brian Wignall
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Jerry, praying for your quick and complete recovery. Also praying for your family. :-)

Ginger macisaac
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey Superman, Please let me know who fed you kryptonite so I can pummel them!!! Get better soon little brother!

Crumbaugh Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Jerry!

Danna Pogue
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers. Gods in control!

Brittany Michael
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sarah Perez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Pops today! In Jesus name we claim full restoration in his body.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hernandez family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for all of you!

Lexi Harter
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying praying praying

Astumian family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hannah Norman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for your dad!

Carla Burch
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

