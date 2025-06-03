Jerry's Road to Recovery

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,080
Campaign funds will be received by Kayla Kiser
Hello, dear friends! We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping Jerry, a loving father, son, grandpa. Due to this medical emergency he will have a long road of recovery ahead of him, causing him to be unable to return to work for the foreseeable future.
Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in Jerry's life. Your support will not only help him recover physically but also emotionally, as he navigates this difficult time. Your generosity will bring hope and joy to Jerry and his family, and we are grateful for your kindness.
Thank you for considering supporting Jerry during this challenging time. Together, we can make a difference!
#JerryStrong #Recovery #GiveSendGo
Love you Jerry. Prayers for a quick and complete recovery.
Jerry, much love & prayers for your rapid recovery!
Praying for you Jerry in the name of Jesus
Jerry, praying for your quick and complete recovery. Also praying for your family. :-)
Hey Superman, Please let me know who fed you kryptonite so I can pummel them!!! Get better soon little brother!
We love you Jerry!
Love and prayers. Gods in control!
Praying for Pops today! In Jesus name we claim full restoration in his body.
Praying for all of you!
Praying praying praying
We are praying for your dad!
