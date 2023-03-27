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Jedi Poker

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byScott Aaron

Jedi Poker

Jedi Poker is a fun family game for all ages!


JEDI POKER (fun for all ages)

- Players start with an amount of chips(coins), 10 for example.

- Each player antes 1 chip.

- Deal 7 cards to each player, face down.

- Dealer looks at their top card to see the suit.

- Player to left of dealer attempts to guess suit.

- If suit is guessed correctly the player keeps the card.

- Play continues to next player until eventually reaching the dealer who makes their guess.

- After dealer guesses, play rotates in the opposite direction, counter-clockwise.

- Continue with this cycle until no more cards left in each players hand.

- Players make the best 5 card poker hand with the cards earned from guessing the suit correctly.

- Optional: prior to betting, players may place 1 chip in front of the player they believe will win. If the player they selected wins then they win 1 chip from the pot and get their 1 chip back. If the player they selected loses then they lose their 1 chip to the winner of the pot.

- Dealer starts betting.

- Typical poker rules are followed to determine outcome. The type of poker is optional, Texas Hold'em, Stud, Draw, etc.


JEDI POKER - ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS

- Play high cards instead of poker. If players have the same high card then it goes to next highest card. If a player does not have a next highest card and the opponent does, then they lose. A tie without additional cards to determine high hand splits the pot.

- Deal 5 cards instead of 7. Five cards works well when playing high card instead of poker.


JEDI POKER DRINKING GAME

- Same rules, when correct suit guessed, you pick someone to drink.

- Winner of poker is only one that does not drink.


CAUTION

- Unethical players may attempt use signals, to remedy this, the player making the guess does not look or puts their head down.


May the force be with you.

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