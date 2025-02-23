Support for Brother Jay Cameron

Our beloved brother Jay Cameron has suffered a medical emergency episode on February 22. He will need some time to rest for his recovery. I would like to raise some money, so our brother Jay can take his mind off from the worries of providing for his family for the next 3 months. I believe this will give him good amount of time to rest and recuperate. When one of us is down, the body also suffers. We will support each other as best we can in prayer and in-kind means.



Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ - Galatians 6:2