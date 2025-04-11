Fund for Javier

A good friend of mine, Javier, is having a very rough time right now. His wife, Andrea, passed away a few weeks ago after fighting cancer for the past 5 years. He was a 24/7 caregiver at home AND working an IT job for those years while Andrea tried to fight the cancer with chemo, radiation, and immunotherapy. Just after his wife passed, he was trying to move furniture out of their place and fractured his knee and got a nerve injury in his back. He's bedridden and cannot stand for the next couple weeks, at least, which means he cannot cook or wash clothes. Roommates have been almost completely unhelpful, sadly. I'm putting up this fundraiser so he can get some food delivery and maybe hire someone to help him with some basic chores that he cannot do himself, while he recovers. Javier deserves the help, but he going to need a small community of generous strangers to help him get over the hump. This is his FB page...

https://www.facebook.com/javier.l.lopez.3?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Here is Andrea's obituary:

https://www.serenicare.com/obituaries/andrea-lopez



