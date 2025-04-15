Java's Ligament Surgery

Hello! This fund is for my sweet friends Matt and Kristina, and their dog Java. Java is a 3 year old goofy girl, that is full of life. She is one of the most loving dogs you will ever meet. Everyone and every dog are instant Best Friends with her. Unfortunately, they just got the devastating news from the vet that she blew out her CCL ligament (the ACL in humans) in her right knee. But not only that, she also tore the one in her left knee. They don’t know how this happened. She loves life and plays hard with the 2 other dogs at the house. Java will require two separate surgeries to be able to fix her knees. Her right knee will be $5500 and her left knee will be $4500-5500, depending on if the tear gets worse. That’s after the $800 they just spent to diagnose her. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time as they are helping with their daughter’s wedding this summer.

Most importantly, Matt has PTSD after serving in the military. Java is his emotional support dog. She is the only dog he’s been able to raise since she was a puppy. The amount of joy Java brings him is immeasurable and she means the world to him, you can clearly see their special bond. Some may say a dog isn’t worth that much, but to them dogs are family! Any help would be much appreciated, and a great blessing to their family.