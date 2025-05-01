A Memorial Fund for Jason's Family

Jason's father passed away unexpectedly while he was working in Pau, France. Jason is the only one left in his immediate family to cover the costs of his father's funeral and the travel expenses for his wife and four kids to return home. Your support will help Jason's family during this difficult time.

The goal of this campaign is to raise money to help cover the costs of Jason's father's funeral and the travel expenses for his family to return to Canada. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards helping Jason's family during this trying time.

Thank you for considering supporting his family during this difficult time.