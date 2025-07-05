Remember Jason - A Life Lived Joyously

It's hard to believe it's been a year since we lost Jason—a brother, a friend, our ray of sunshine in this sometimes dark world. I can still hear his laugh echoing through the halls and see him light up with joy when talking about something that excited him. His energy was infectious, always lifting spirits around him without fail. 🌟

Jason's zest for life didn't just endear him to us; he had a way of making everyone feel special—whether it was cracking jokes in the break room or lending an ear when you needed someone to listen. He never turned down the chance to make others smile, and that's something we all miss deeply now.

This campaign is about honoring Jason in the best way possible: by creating a space where people can come together—young and old—to remember him and celebrate life as he did. It’s called "Jason's Haven" because it should be just that, a haven for those who want to keep his memory alive through shared experiences, laughter, and love. ✨

The plan is simple: we aim to raise $7500—enough to set up an area where gatherings can take place. It’s not much when you think about it in the grand scheme of things, but every dollar counts toward making this space a reality because Jason never turned down a chance for anyone to join him in laughter and fun.

We know we're asking quite a bit from all of you—your generosity towards something so close to our hearts is what keeps us going at times like these. But if there’s one thing I can guarantee, it’s that every penny donated will go directly into this project because Jason valued the little things in life and believed anyone could make an impact with them.

So here's where you come in: we need your support more than ever now to turn "Jason's Haven" from a concept into concrete plans. Whether it’s $5 or $50, every bit helps us move forward—not just financially but emotionally too. You see, Jason believed that togetherness was the key to overcoming life’s challenges and finding joy in even the smallest moments. Let's keep his legacy of love and camaraderie alive by joining hands with each other today!

Thank you for reading this message, for sharing in our grief and celebrating a life so vibrantly lived—and more than anything else, thank you for your potential support. Let’s make Jason proud together. ❤️