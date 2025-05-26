Campaign Image

Ja'Quon Stembridge for GAGOP Assistant Secretary

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by JaQuon Stembridge

Campaign funds will be received by JaQuon Stembridge

Ja'Quon Stembridge for GAGOP Assistant Secretary

Your donation today will directly support our efforts to empower young conservatives, expand grassroots outreach, and ensure a strong Republican presence across Georgia. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference in our campaign to secure a brighter future for our state.

Recent Donations
Show:
James Abely
$ 250.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo