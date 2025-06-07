Campaign Image

Elect Janna for Charter Review Commissioner!

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $360

Campaign created by Janna Meyer

Your donation will help power my campaign for Clark County Charter Review Commissioner District 4, Position 2! Running for public office takes brains, grit and a heart to serve...and it also takes yard signs, websites, t-shirts and mailers! Even small donations add up to big results. I will be your voice for prioritizing public safety, transparency and accountability, fiscal responsibility and a common-sense approach to transportation challenges. I appreciate your donation and your vote in November!

Recent Donations
Show:
Kevin Melton
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

LETS GO JANNA!!!

Debi D
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Kick !

RK
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Go Janna Go!!! You’re doing great!! Keep it up!

JA
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck and Godspeed!

