Elect Janna for Charter Review Commissioner!

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $360
Your donation will help power my campaign for Clark County Charter Review Commissioner District 4, Position 2! Running for public office takes brains, grit and a heart to serve...and it also takes yard signs, websites, t-shirts and mailers! Even small donations add up to big results. I will be your voice for prioritizing public safety, transparency and accountability, fiscal responsibility and a common-sense approach to transportation challenges. I appreciate your donation and your vote in November!
LETS GO JANNA!!!
Kick !
Go Janna Go!!! You’re doing great!! Keep it up!
Good luck and Godspeed!
