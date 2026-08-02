Jane's Journey Back to Health

Jane incurred medical bills from an unexpected serious illness. This was caused by an infectious exposure from a job. This laid dormant for many years, but caused much more damage to internal organs than would ever have been imagined. She has had two life saving surgeries in March and November 2025, and 6 other surgeries to rectify some of the damage done. The most recent surgery was July 2026.





She is also about to incur moving expenses as she moves to a new state to receive better medical care. If you can help in any way, it would be much appreciated.





May anything offered be blessed and returned to you a thousand fold.