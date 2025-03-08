If you have ever worked with James Laprad, aka: "Beef", you know he is truly special. His hard work and willingness to help others shines through in everything he does.

This year has been very challenging for James and his family due to unexpected health issues. After several interim procedures. he reached a point of needing a very extensive surgery, which will take place on Tuesday, March 11. It will require a recovery period of at least 6-9 weeks.

As we all know, medical bills pile up fast, and with frequent trips to out of state hospitals, travel expenses, and time off work, a tough situation becomes even more stressful.

We would love to take some of that stress off him with a donation to the family. If you can give to them at this time, we know that it would be very much appreciated.

Thank you so much for caring for Beef today and as he recovers!