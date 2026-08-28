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James Edwards Air Force Enlistment Journey.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Edwards

James Edwards Air Force Enlistment Journey.

My name is James Edwards, and I’ve been accepted into the United States Air Force. The last requirement I must meet before moving forward is to provide proof of structured payment plans for debts that went into default. This is the final hurdle standing between me and serving my country.


In 2021, while I was sick with COVID, my vehicle was driven by my brother and a ticket was issued in my name. I was told it had been paid, but it wasn’t. Six months later, I was pulled over and informed that my license was suspended due to that unpaid ticket. Because of malpractice by an Oakland County deputy, the situation escalated and I was forced to bear the consequences for something I did not do.


The Toll

My license was unlawfully suspended from 2021 until February 2026. During that time, I had no choice but to drive only to work in order to survive. It was like living under house arrest for years. I couldn’t advance my career, support my family in the ways I normally would, or even live a normal social life. Financially, I was drained by rent, car payments, and legal fees that had nothing to do with me. Mentally, physically, and spiritually, it was exhausting. Yet through the grace of God, I endured and climbed out of that hill.


My Dream

Despite these setbacks, I never gave up. My dream job is to become an Airman. Every day I wake up with the goal of being greater than I was yesterday. I welcome my peers to assess whether I am an asset or a liability, because I know my determination and resilience prove my worth.


I am unmarried and without children, but I look forward to building a family of my own once I achieve this dream. At some point, I will seek justice in court against Oakland County, but first I must achieve this goal of serving my country.


Why I Need Your Help

In order to move forward with my Air Force enlistment, I must either pay off the eight debts that have been defaulted or provide proof of payment plans. This is where I humbly ask for your support. Your sponsorship will allow me to clear this final barrier and move forward to my medical exam and basic training.


This isn’t charity—it’s an opportunity to directly help someone who is ready to serve. Any contribution brings me one step closer to wearing the uniform and fulfilling my dream of serving in the United States Air Force.


Gratitude

I thank you in advance for taking the time to understand my story and for considering helping me achieve this goal. I will provide updates and proof of progress so you can see the impact of your support.


Together, we can clear this final hurdle and make my dream of becoming an Airman a reality.

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