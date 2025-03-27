Supporting Jake Pannell & Family

Raised:
USD $325
Help Support Jake Pannell!
Jake Pannell, an 11-year-old Majors player with the Indians at Bulverde Little League, is currently in the ICU at Dell Children's Hospital after going into septic shock on March 1st. Jake is a fighter! He is showing positive progress daily and is determined to get back home to his family and back on the ball field.
We are asking our BLL community to come together in support of Jake and his family:
Every donation helps and every prayer counts. Please pray for Jake to have a full recovery and get back to being a kid!
Let's show Jake and his family just how strong our community is.
Prayers for Jake & family, Grove neighbor
Send you some prayers for your courageous little boy
Big prayers, Jake!
Prayers for Jake and family!!!
Sending love and prayers for Jake’s speedy recovery
