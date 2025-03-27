Campaign Image

Supporting Jake Pannell & Family

Campaign created by Jessica Reynolds

Help Support Jake Pannell! 

Jake Pannell, an 11-year-old Majors player with the Indians at Bulverde Little League, is currently in the ICU at Dell Children's Hospital after going into septic shock on March 1st. Jake is a fighter! He is showing positive progress daily and is determined to get back home to his family and back on the ball field.

We are asking our BLL community to come together in support of Jake and his family:

  • All concession proceeds will go directly toward medical expenses on Saturday, March 29th! 
  • A donation bucket will be available at concessions as well. 
  • #jakestrong helmet stickers available for purchase!
  • If you would like to make a monetary donation you can do so through this campaign. 

Every donation helps and every prayer counts. Please pray for Jake to have a full recovery and get back to being a kid!

Let's show Jake and his family just how strong our community is.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Prayers for Jake & family, Grove neighbor

Hanson family
$ 50.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Send you some prayers for your courageous little boy

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Big prayers, Jake!

The Warnke Family
$ 50.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Brittany Ballard
$ 50.00 USD
56 minutes ago

Prayers for Jake and family!!!

Van Winkle Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending love and prayers for Jake’s speedy recovery

David
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

