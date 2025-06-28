Campaign Image

Help Jake Soar Again: Support His Path to Recovery

 USD $14,691

Campaign created by Rachel Tvrdik

Campaign funds will be received by Apryl Fischer

Help Jake Soar Again: Support His Path to Recovery

Dear Friends,

I am reaching out to share a deeply personal update about my brother, Jake. On June 24th, he was involved in a devastating airplane crash in Alaska while flying with another pilot. He was rushed to the nearest hospital and eventually airlifted to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, where he is currently in critical condition due to severe head trauma. During this time, he has endured many tests and surgeries on his face. We have definitely been blessed with some encouragement, but, for the most part, it is a lot of unknowns. Jake has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and has yet to wake up.


My brother is a man of passion and has a strong will to accomplish his goals—like, a really strong will. I believe it is a huge part of what is keeping him alive through all of this. He also has a wife, Apryl, who not only loves and supports him and all of his dreams, but she’ll do anything to chase them with him. They are a team like I’ve never seen: wild, free, full of life, and a strong support for one another. Together, they have three beautiful children whom they love and adore while raising them with the same passion for life. My hope in making this page is that they will not be discouraged from dreaming their wildest dreams due to fear and looming medical bills from this challenge. I’ve never seen my brother be stopped; please help to encourage him, his wife, and their children to keep flying high and living life to the fullest.

No one knows what lies ahead for them on this road to recovery, but I know any form of help is welcomed and appreciated.

Recent Donations
Geneva Capital LLC
$ 2406.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

🙏🏼

Kevin and Yvonne Piepho
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Sending prayers

Toby Weibye
$ 1000.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for full recovery and peace for the entire family!

Jessica Lewis
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Jeff and Missy Crosby
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery for Jake!!

Jeffery Ross
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Jake and Apryl (& Family) Thinking of you during this challenging time and hoping each day brings you strength and healing.

Scott Norlien
$ 300.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for you Jake and your entire family.

Siw Bieringer
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Wishing you a miraculous recovery!! 🙏🏻❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹

Taylor Pearson
$ 30.00 USD
15 days ago

No words are enough, but just know you’ve got people rooting for you. Wishing you healing and comfort through every step of this.

Aunt Becky
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

I'm praising God for the Miracle that you are Jake! You are continuously in my prayers! You and your family have always been such a joy to me! Keep up your great attitude! I'm praying for complete healing! I love you Jake and Apryl and Luke, Lilly and Maelyn!!!

Dan
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Hello! This is Dan Cooley. I was there at Big Lake Airport and saw Jake crash and helped to pull him from the wreckage plane and get help for him! I focused on Jake while others were helping Willie. I will be praying for his full recovery and that the Lord will bring good from this tragedy.

Wenker
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for a speedy & complete recovery.

Brad Leigha VanderTuin
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for Jake.

Doug Garin
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Dave and Cindy Fremling
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Jake, Apryl, and family. We have been thinking and praying for you! God bless all of you!

Cheri Price
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

What a beautiful family. Praying for you. Hope this helps.

