Help Jake Soar Again: Support His Path to Recovery

Dear Friends, I am reaching out to share a deeply personal update about my brother, Jake. On June 24th, he was involved in a devastating airplane crash in Alaska while flying with another pilot. He was rushed to the nearest hospital and eventually airlifted to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, where he is currently in critical condition due to severe head trauma. During this time, he has endured many tests and surgeries on his face. We have definitely been blessed with some encouragement, but, for the most part, it is a lot of unknowns. Jake has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and has yet to wake up.

My brother is a man of passion and has a strong will to accomplish his goals—like, a really strong will. I believe it is a huge part of what is keeping him alive through all of this. He also has a wife, Apryl, who not only loves and supports him and all of his dreams, but she’ll do anything to chase them with him. They are a team like I’ve never seen: wild, free, full of life, and a strong support for one another. Together, they have three beautiful children whom they love and adore while raising them with the same passion for life. My hope in making this page is that they will not be discouraged from dreaming their wildest dreams due to fear and looming medical bills from this challenge. I’ve never seen my brother be stopped; please help to encourage him, his wife, and their children to keep flying high and living life to the fullest.



No one knows what lies ahead for them on this road to recovery, but I know any form of help is welcomed and appreciated.