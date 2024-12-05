Campaign Image

Kraayenbrink House Fire

Raised:

 USD $4,875

Campaign created by Daniel Crim

Campaign funds will be received by Jake Kraayenbrink

Kraayenbrink House Fire

The Jake and Betty Kraayenbrink family suffered a total loss of their house near Ames, Iowa due to a fire on December 2nd. Funds are needed to help replace lost necessities for Jake, Betty and their seven children. They would appreciate prayers for a rental house to accommodate the family near their acreage as several milk cows require daily care. The family would be thankful for any assistance provided.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 700.00 USD
1 month ago

We continue to pray that the Lord would give you all peace and wisdom in this trying time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you all through this extremely difficult situation.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God provide everything you need in this difficult season.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and best wishes!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo