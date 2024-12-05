Kraayenbrink House Fire

Raised:
USD $4,875
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Kraayenbrink
The Jake and Betty Kraayenbrink family suffered a total loss of their house near Ames, Iowa due to a fire on December 2nd. Funds are needed to help replace lost necessities for Jake, Betty and their seven children. They would appreciate prayers for a rental house to accommodate the family near their acreage as several milk cows require daily care. The family would be thankful for any assistance provided.
We continue to pray that the Lord would give you all peace and wisdom in this trying time.
Prayers to you and your family
We are praying for you all through this extremely difficult situation.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
May God provide everything you need in this difficult season.
Prayers and best wishes!!!
