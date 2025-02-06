Jonathan Jaffee DC Travel Study

Hello!





I have aspired to become a statesman since 7th grade thanks to the inspiring background of my grandfathers and great grandfathers who served our country before me. American history, politics, and legislation have been fascinating topics to me since I was younger. They continue to teach me why America itself is such a special nation. Our unique cultural upbringing and patriotic spirit as a country amplify my desire to serve.





I was presented with a special opportunity in which I would spend my spring break in the District of Columbia while participating in a travel study trip. I will be earning higher level history credit as I study the richness of our nation through the exploration of the city. This travel study course is through Dallas Baptist University, where I attend school. A trip like this is right up my alley as I continue to pursue a career in politics, restoring the Christian values that built our republic. The history and general knowledge that D.C. has to offer is an excellent way for me to spend my break studying.

Prayer and funds are the two largest requests I have for this occasion. God works in miraculous ways, I trust He will work through the lives of those who know me best to assist me in making this trip possible. My university has generously covered 50% of the cost to attend this trip. If you are feeling called to donate toward this excellent opportunity for learning, I would be especially grateful!





Blessings,

Jonathan Jaffee