Support Jacquie's Upcoming Missions Trip

﻿﻿﻿Hi family and friends, God has placed a deep calling in my heart for missions to go, serve, and love the unreached. Share the Good News of Jesus Christ with people who may have never heard His name. This July, I’ll be stepping out in faith for a five-month missionary journey with YWAM (Youth With A Mission) a global movement of Christians dedicated to knowing God and making Him known. YWAM serves in over 180 countries, focusing on Evangelism, Training, and Mercy Ministries. Their work spans all areas of society from ship-based medical care, Bible training, anti-trafficking outreach, business coaching, and more. As I prepare for this life-changing mission, I’m seeking your prayers and support. Any contribution spiritual or financial would be a blessing.

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” Matthew 28:19

"Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” Mark 16:15