Jacob, is facing an unimaginable challenge. Despite his innocence, Jacob is still fighting for his freedom, and the journey to justice has been long and difficult. Recently, an inspiring documentary was made about Jacob’s story, shining a light on the truth and the hope that he can finally come home. many believe in Jacob’s innocence, but the next crucial step is to obtain a lawyer who can help reopen his case and work toward exoneration.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward legal fees needed to give Jacob a fair chance at justice. These resources are essential to secure the right legal support, gather evidence, and navigate the complex process of reopening his case. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help move Jacob closer to the life he deserves—a life where he can be reunited with his loved ones and finally have his name cleared.

Jacob is asking for your help to seek justice for Jacob and give him his life back. Jacob cannot do this alone; your support means everything. Please join in this fight for truth and help bring Jacob home.



