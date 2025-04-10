Supporting Jackson Anderson

Jackson and his Dad, Sam, were involved in a terrible car wreck that left Jackson with a broken back, sternum, ankle, and leg fractures. They were hauling back Jackson's first car on a trailer when an oncoming driver fell asleep at the wheel and veered into their lane. Sam tried to avoid collision, but couldn't and the two vehicles hit head on, causing the truck, trailer, and extra car to roll several times. Jackson was life-flighted and has been slowly gaining little movements back in his legs and feet. He will face extensive hospital and rehabilitation time ahead to help him learn to walk again and heal.

