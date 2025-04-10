Campaign Image

Campaign created by Tanya Messenger

Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Anderson

Supporting Jackson Anderson

Jackson and his Dad, Sam, were involved in a terrible car wreck that left Jackson with a broken back, sternum, ankle, and leg fractures. They were hauling back Jackson's first car on a trailer when an oncoming driver fell asleep at the wheel and veered into their lane. Sam tried to avoid collision, but couldn't and the two vehicles hit head on, causing the truck, trailer, and extra car to roll several times. Jackson was life-flighted and has been slowly gaining little movements back in his legs and feet. He will face extensive hospital and rehabilitation time ahead to help him learn to walk again and heal.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Sending prayers for Jackson and his loving family. 💞

