Jackson's Costa Rica Medical Mission Trip

Hello friends and family,

This year, I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Puerto Viejo Sarapiquí, Costa Rica, as part of a medical mission trip to serve those in need. Our team of pharmacy students and professionals will be providing essential medical care, patient education, and support to a rural community with limited access to healthcare. Since I grew up in Latin America as a missionary kid, I have a unique opportunity to implement my language and cultural skills to help my classmates and me better connect with the kids and adults in the village.





Why This Mission Matters

We will be serving the village of La Guaria de Sarapiquí, home to 1,500 people, most of whom work in pineapple and banana plantations. While they work hard to provide for their families, medical care remains one of their greatest needs. Many lack access to basic healthcare, diagnosis, and medications—and that's where we step in!





What We Will Do

As a team, we will offer:

✅ Triage & Vital Signs Checks

✅ Patient Assessment & Diagnosis (by experienced students & professionals)

✅ Dispensing Medications & Patient Counseling

✅ Vacation Bible School (VBS) for Local Children – sharing God’s love through stories, crafts, and fun activities





This trip is not only about providing medical care—it’s also about building relationships, sharing the love of Christ , and making a lasting impact on this community.





How You Can Help

I need your support to help fund this life-changing experience. Your donations will go toward:

✈️ Travel Expenses (flights, lodging, food)

💊 Medical Supplies & Medications

📖 Resources for Children's Ministry

Every dollar makes a difference! Even if you can't donate, please pray for our team and share this fundraiser with others. Together, we can bring healing, hope, and love to those in need.

Thank you for your generosity and support! 🙏

📅 Trip Date: March 23-29, 2025

📍 Location: Puerto Viejo Sarapiquí, Costa Rica

Give. Serve. Love.