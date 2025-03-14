Operational costs for j316 site

Monthly Goal:
NOK KR190
Total Raised:
NOK KR400
Raised this month:
NOK KR400
Campaign funds will be received by Gijsbertus Harmen van-Vliet
On https://j316.eu, a weekly devotional is available exploring the themes of Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings", in connection with concepts in the Bible. This GiveSendGo campaign is to cover the hosting fees for keeping the site up and running.
On the 16th of February, 3019 TA, lady Galadriel gave the members of the Fellowship of the Ring a number of items to aid them in their journey. It is the responsibility of each member to be good stewards of these items and to use them well.
Perhaps you feel prompted to provide for the journey of the j316.eu-project
