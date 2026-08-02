IVF Journey: Help Us Grow Our Family

Hello I have 3 children currently and engaged to the love of my life! When I met my fiancé my tubes were tied and he was fully aware and I also knew he wanted a child of his own to continue his blood line. My tubes were tied due to domestic violence situation we have tried different natural methods and now know IVF is the only path forward for us to conceive.





The process is expensive, and we're raising funds to cover travel, appointments, and the costs of starting IVF. Every bit helps, whether it's a prayer, a share, or a donation. We're so grateful for any support as we pursue this dream.





Thank you for standing with us on this journey. God bless.