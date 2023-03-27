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I’ve Got the Will. I Just Need the Smile.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNicholas Bolick

I’ve Got the Will. I Just Need the Smile.

I’ve Got the Will. I Just Need the Smile.


I’m not asking you to fix my life. I’m asking for the chance to fix it myself.


I’m a single dad, a father of three, and a grandfather. I’ve made mistakes, struggled, and found myself in a place I never expected to be. But I’m not giving up.


Right now, my biggest obstacle is something most people take for granted: my teeth.


My teeth are in bad enough shape that eating properly is difficult. That affects my health, my confidence, and honestly, my ability to present myself to potential employers.


And then there’s the job interview.


“Tell me about yourself.”


Well… I’d love to tell you, but I’m trying to figure out how to smile without looking like my mouth is waiting for a software update.


I can laugh at myself, because sometimes you have to. But underneath the jokes is a very real problem.


It’s hard to feel confident when you’re embarrassed to smile. It’s hard to walk into an interview feeling like the first thing people notice is what’s missing from your mouth. And when you can't eat comfortably, your health suffers too.


I don't need someone to give me a life. I need someone to help me get the tools to rebuild it.


Getting my teeth fixed would give me the ability to eat better, improve my health, smile without embarrassment, rebuild my confidence, and walk into a job interview feeling like I actually belong there.


I’m not looking for a handout forever.


I just need the teeth. I can do the rest.


If you’re willing to help me get there, every dollar gets me closer to being able to stand on my own feet again.


And if you can't donate, sharing this page would mean more than you know.


Thank you for reading my story—and for helping me find something to smile about.


Maybe someday I'll look back at this and say, “That was the year I finally got my bite back.”

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