Smile Again! Help Ivars Regain His Hope & Health!

Hello everyone,





... My name is Ivars Saulītis, and today I want to share a very personal story with you.

Throughout the years, life has thrown many heavy challenges my way. I’ve overcome countless obstacles and hardships — but I keep fighting on!

Since 2010, I couldn’t find work in construction due to problems caused by the center, and I was left without money to survive. To get by, I sometimes had to steal from stores just to eat. I had no money for a dentist, and over time, my teeth became badly damaged.

In 2020, I suffered a serious legs injury, and now I live in a care home because I have nowhere else to go. I’m in a wheelchair, which makes it impossible to find work and very hard to take part in everyday activities.

The biggest struggle I face now is my teeth — half of them are gone, and the rest are in terrible condition. The pain is unbearable, and even eating is difficult. My dental situation is now critical, and I can’t wait any longer! Each day it becomes clearer that I need serious dental treatment. The total cost for the treatment is around €9000.

My dream is not just to survive, but to live fully again — to eat without pain, to smile with confidence, with a true Hollywood smile!

This treatment, the All-on-4 dental implants, is not only about appearance — it’s about health and life itself. It would allow me to eat normally, smile freely, and live each day with new hope and dignity.

I am also a rapper — Black Eagle. My teeth are very important not only for my health and self-confidence but also for my music and performance.

In the future, I plan to open a design company called “Sun & Moon”, which will focus on Graffiti street art printing on different objects — cups, glasses, clothes, interior and exterior design, car vinyls, and more. But first, I need to restore my health and undergo leg surgery later on — for which I will also need funds. I plan to look for investors online in the future to support this dream.

Every donation brings me closer to this goal. Even the smallest amount can make a huge difference — improving not just my dental health but my overall well-being and future.

Right now, I have no financial means to make this happen. This step is essential for me to regain not only my smile but also control over my life, which pain and hardship have taken away.

I believe in the power of kindness, support, and unity.

Every donation means hope for brighter days.

Thank you so much to everyone who chooses to support this goal. Your generosity can help turn a life like mine into something much brighter, more hopeful, and full of purpose.

If my story touched your heart and you want to be part of my journey of strength and recovery, please consider donating.

Together we can make real change happen!

Even a small donation helps me get closer to the moment when I can smile and live without pain again.

Thank you!

— Ivars Saulītis (Black Eagle) ...



