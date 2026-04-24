GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Smile Again! Help Ivars Regain His Hope & Health!

Goal€9,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byIvars Saulitis

Smile Again! Help Ivars Regain His Hope & Health!

Hello everyone,


... My name is Ivars Saulītis, and today I want to share a very personal story with you.

Throughout the years, life has thrown many heavy challenges my way. I’ve overcome countless obstacles and hardships — but I keep fighting on!

Since 2010, I couldn’t find work in construction due to problems caused by the center, and I was left without money to survive. To get by, I sometimes had to steal from stores just to eat. I had no money for a dentist, and over time, my teeth became badly damaged.

In 2020, I suffered a serious legs injury, and now I live in a care home because I have nowhere else to go. I’m in a wheelchair, which makes it impossible to find work and very hard to take part in everyday activities.

The biggest struggle I face now is my teeth — half of them are gone, and the rest are in terrible condition. The pain is unbearable, and even eating is difficult. My dental situation is now critical, and I can’t wait any longer! Each day it becomes clearer that I need serious dental treatment. The total cost for the treatment is around €9000.

My dream is not just to survive, but to live fully again — to eat without pain, to smile with confidence, with a true Hollywood smile!

This treatment, the All-on-4 dental implants, is not only about appearance — it’s about health and life itself. It would allow me to eat normally, smile freely, and live each day with new hope and dignity.

I am also a rapper — Black Eagle. My teeth are very important not only for my health and self-confidence but also for my music and performance.

In the future, I plan to open a design company called “Sun & Moon”, which will focus on Graffiti street art printing on different objects — cups, glasses, clothes, interior and exterior design, car vinyls, and more. But first, I need to restore my health and undergo leg surgery later on — for which I will also need funds. I plan to look for investors online in the future to support this dream.

Every donation brings me closer to this goal. Even the smallest amount can make a huge difference — improving not just my dental health but my overall well-being and future.

Right now, I have no financial means to make this happen. This step is essential for me to regain not only my smile but also control over my life, which pain and hardship have taken away.

I believe in the power of kindness, support, and unity.

Every donation means hope for brighter days.

Thank you so much to everyone who chooses to support this goal. Your generosity can help turn a life like mine into something much brighter, more hopeful, and full of purpose.

If my story touched your heart and you want to be part of my journey of strength and recovery, please consider donating.

Together we can make real change happen!

Even a small donation helps me get closer to the moment when I can smile and live without pain again.

Thank you!

Ivars Saulītis (Black Eagle) ...


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,399 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $215 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,740 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $9,980 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve