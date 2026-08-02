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It's More Than a Truck

Goal$550 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeonard Taylor

It's More Than a Truck

❤️ A PLEA FOR HELP — HELP US KEEP THE TRUCK ON THE ROAD ❤️

Pastor Len Taylor has a heart for reaching people others may overlook—the lost, the hurting, the homeless, and those struggling in the inner city of Dallas, Texas.

His truck is not simply transportation. It is a ministry tool. It helps him get into the streets, meet people where they are, offer hope, pray with those who are hurting, and share the love of Jesus with people who desperately need to know they are not forgotten.

But right now, that ministry has come to a standstill.

The oil pump in Pastor Len’s truck has gone out, and the repair will cost $550.00 for parts and labor.

We are asking our brothers and sisters, friends, family, churches, and anyone with a heart for ministry to please help us get this truck back on the road.

No gift is too small. $5, $10, $25, $50, or whatever God places on your heart can make a difference. When many people come together, a seemingly impossible need can become a testimony of God's provision.

🙏 Will you help Pastor Len reach the lost and hurting?

Your gift won't just repair a truck—it will help put a ministry back on the streets of Dallas.

Let's come together and help get Pastor Len back on the road, back into the neighborhoods, and back to the people who need hope.

The goal is $550.00.

If you can give, please give generously. If you cannot give, please share this appeal and pray that God will provide every dollar needed.

❤️ Help us keep the wheels turning for the Kingdom.

🙏 Help us reach the hurting.

✝️ Help us bring hope to the streets.

Thank you for standing with Pastor Len and believing in the work God is doing through this ministry.


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