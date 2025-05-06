Ravi and Mithila's Newborn Baby

Campaign Image

Goal:

 CAD $200

Raised:

 CAD $105

Campaign created by Bjoern Oleson

Hi everyone,

As you many know, Ravi and his family recently welcomed a beautiful new addition to their lives! This is such a joyful time for them, and I thought it would be meaningful to come together and show our support in a small but heartfelt way.

I am putting together a group gift to help the family as they begin this exciting new chapter. Whether it goes toward baby essentials, a cozy meal or two, or just something that makes the first few weeks a little easier, I want this to be a gesture of care and celebration from all of us.

If you’d like to contribute, no amount is too small. Everything we raise will go directly to the family as a gift from their work family.

Thank you for being part of this!

Bjoern

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 CAD
55 minutes ago

Congratulations!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
5 hours ago

Congratulations!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
12 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
13 hours ago

Congratulations!!!

