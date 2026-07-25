It makes me feel less lonely

Cancer has returned for the third time, and this time it's really vicious—the cancer cells have metastasized to my lungs. The next few months are crucial as we monitor my response to chemotherapy. This chemotherapy has truly exhausted me; I've barely gotten out of bed for over a week. Therefore, I can't work during my recovery period. I would be incredibly grateful if someone would lend a hand. This money could help cover my hospital transportation, food expenses, and other things that would make my life easier. No work, no income. This is a very lonely journey; please help me feel less alone.