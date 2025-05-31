Help Isaiah Await His Heart & Kidney

Isaiah’s name means “God is my helper”—and for 32 years, that’s exactly who the Lord has been.

Isaiah was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition where the left side of the heart never fully develops. At just six weeks old, he received his first heart transplant. At 16, a kidney transplant. And in 2020, he was diagnosed with aggressive T-cell lymphoma and given 90 days to live. But the Lord had other plans—and Isaiah beat the odds again.

Today, Isaiah is in the ICU, waiting for his second heart and kidney transplant. It’s a long journey, but our faith is unshaken. The same God who’s carried him from the womb until now is not done yet.

We’re launching this GiveSendGo to help with daily support needs like meals, gas, and parking as the family makes frequent 40-minute trips to be with him at the downtown hospital. These expenses add up quickly—but your support can help lift that burden.

🙏🏼 If Isaiah’s story has touched your heart—or if you want to join us in bold faith for his next miracle—we would be honored by your prayers and support. Every gift makes a difference.

📖 “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid.” — Hebrews 13:6

With hope and gratitude,

Isaiah’s Family