Help Isaiah Await His Heart & Kidney

Raised:
USD $9,981
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Burridge
Isaiah’s name means “God is my helper”—and for 32 years, that’s exactly who the Lord has been.
Isaiah was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition where the left side of the heart never fully develops. At just six weeks old, he received his first heart transplant. At 16, a kidney transplant. And in 2020, he was diagnosed with aggressive T-cell lymphoma and given 90 days to live. But the Lord had other plans—and Isaiah beat the odds again.
Today, Isaiah is in the ICU, waiting for his second heart and kidney transplant. It’s a long journey, but our faith is unshaken. The same God who’s carried him from the womb until now is not done yet.
We’re launching this GiveSendGo to help with daily support needs like meals, gas, and parking as the family makes frequent 40-minute trips to be with him at the downtown hospital. These expenses add up quickly—but your support can help lift that burden.
🙏🏼 If Isaiah’s story has touched your heart—or if you want to join us in bold faith for his next miracle—we would be honored by your prayers and support. Every gift makes a difference.
📖 “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid.” — Hebrews 13:6
With hope and gratitude,
Isaiah’s Family
Your brothers & sisters from Christ Alone have given even more. We pray this extra donation will help you in your time of need. May the Lord bless the medical care given, and watch over the Burridges.
“I wasn't made to be tending a grave I was called by name Born and raised back to life again I was made for more“
Romans 5:3-5 Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.
Praying!
You are in our thoughts and prayers
Ezekiel 36:26 💙💚
Prayers
Praying!
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding." Proverbs 3:5 Praying for you and your medical team.
Praying!!
Praying for the perfect match and prayers answered. In Jesus’name.
Love you both
God bless you, Isaiah! May you receive your healing this side of heaven that you all have prayed for. May the Holy Spirit engulf you with peace! 🙏🙏
Praying for full healing! God bless!
Lots of prayers your way from your old neighbor! Miss you guys and following all updates. Please reach out if I can help in any way.
Heavenly Father, Thank you for prayers answered, please continue to work your miracles on Isaiah via your supernatural power, we ask in the name of Jesus. Amen
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.