Help Isaiah Await His Heart & Kidney

 USD $9,981

Campaign created by Lauren Caron

Campaign funds will be received by Megan Burridge

Isaiah’s name means “God is my helper”—and for 32 years, that’s exactly who the Lord has been.

Isaiah was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition where the left side of the heart never fully develops. At just six weeks old, he received his first heart transplant. At 16, a kidney transplant. And in 2020, he was diagnosed with aggressive T-cell lymphoma and given 90 days to live. But the Lord had other plans—and Isaiah beat the odds again.

Today, Isaiah is in the ICU, waiting for his second heart and kidney transplant. It’s a long journey, but our faith is unshaken. The same God who’s carried him from the womb until now is not done yet.

We’re launching this GiveSendGo to help with daily support needs like meals, gas, and parking as the family makes frequent 40-minute trips to be with him at the downtown hospital. These expenses add up quickly—but your support can help lift that burden.

🙏🏼 If Isaiah’s story has touched your heart—or if you want to join us in bold faith for his next miracle—we would be honored by your prayers and support. Every gift makes a difference.

📖 “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid.” — Hebrews 13:6

With hope and gratitude,

Isaiah’s Family

Recent Donations
Christ Alone Church
$ 2201.00 USD
22 days ago

Your brothers & sisters from Christ Alone have given even more. We pray this extra donation will help you in your time of need. May the Lord bless the medical care given, and watch over the Burridges.

Rebecca Pomerleau
$ 250.00 USD
28 days ago

“I wasn't made to be tending a grave I was called by name Born and raised back to life again I was made for more“

Justin and Amanda Corgan
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Romans 5:3-5 Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Eleanor Crotser
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dan and Pam Eby
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers 🩷

Susan Salter
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Ezekiel 36:26 💙💚

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Staci Buranen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding." Proverbs 3:5 Praying for you and your medical team.

Heather Reed
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying!!

Laurie Metz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for the perfect match and prayers answered. In Jesus’name.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you both

Paulette Jasper
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you, Isaiah! May you receive your healing this side of heaven that you all have prayed for. May the Holy Spirit engulf you with peace! 🙏🙏

Matt and Alina
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for full healing! God bless!

Jacquelyn V
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Lots of prayers your way from your old neighbor! Miss you guys and following all updates. Please reach out if I can help in any way.

Sharon Herling
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Heavenly Father, Thank you for prayers answered, please continue to work your miracles on Isaiah via your supernatural power, we ask in the name of Jesus. Amen

