Isaac in Italy!

Hi everyone! This is Isaac Fugikawa! My high-school is taking the upperclassmen, as in juniors and seniors, on a pilgrimage to Rome next spring! Since I will be a junior, I get to join them! I've never been outside of the country but I've always wanted to see the world. The pilgrimage is taking place during the beginning of April, which means I'll be there for the Easter Triduum, and I'll even get to participate in Pope Leo's first Easter liturgies as Pope! Our class will also attend a papal audience! We'll also get to go see, in person, the various historical sites along with numerous holy places. Many of these monuments, including the Pantheon, the Colosseum, the Catacombs, St. Peter's Basilica, and the town of Assisi, we have studied and discussed in class. We'll also visit many more historic sights, as well as tour a few art museums. We'll be spending an entire sixteen days soaking in Roman culture and history.

Unfortunately international trips aren't cheap, and even though the school is fundraising for most of the expenses, each student is asked to pay around $2000 dollars in order to go. The first installment of $500 is due August 15th.

My hope is to raise funds through a variety of means. I've just successfully hosted my first garage sale and I hope to do another at some point. I'm hoping to sell popsicles on the playground after school and I plan to apply at Arby's once I turn sixteen. In the meantime, if anyone has any pocket change to spare, it would really help, and I would greatly appreciate any donation to help fund my individual costs. In the Spring I will reach out to all of you to gather intentions to the Holy See, and I will pray for you all on the Scala Sancta, the holy steps that Jesus ascended on Good Friday.

Please keep me in your prayers as I prepare for this pilgrimage. Thank you so much! God bless!

Yours in Christ, Isaac Fugikawa