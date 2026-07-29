A world that once was

There was once an enchanted forest world called Alterbaum. On this world, there existed 12 magical trees called Irminsul's. There also existed numerous orders of Wizard's that protected these Irminsul's and the forests they grew in from the dark creatures and the dark force that controlled those creatures. For many millennia, all was right with Alterbaum, until one Wizard, once called James the Kind, from a powerful order of Black Wizards, was lured into the dark magics by the dark force.

This Wizard, once a trusted ally, became James The defiler. He then lured yet another Wizard, a once loving and benevolent Wizard called William The Patient, to the dark magics as well. Together, they sought the magic the Red Order Of Wizard's possessed: the power to open portals contained within the Irminsul's. James and William both tried to lure the Red Wizards to their side, but they refused. As did all the Wizard's of Alterbaum. And so began the destruction of Alterbaum, one forest at a time.

As the war waged, James and William grew more and more powerful and in time, destroyed much of Alterbaum and killed many of the Wizard's that opposed them. Finally, James and William offered the last of the remaining Red Wizards, Alwin The Red, a truce: tell me where the remaining Irminsul's are and how to use the portals, and I will spare you and your precious children: Henrik and Valda; the last two children left in Alterbaum, who lived in their forest called Gotland. Alwin refused and vowed to fight James and William to the very end. Being unable to kill Alwin himself, a period called the Great Wait began. Alterbaum grew silent and fear gripped the forests.

In this stalemate, Alwin contemplated many options: does he surrender his children as slaves to James and William, potentially unleashing an eternal darkness upon the universe by allowing James to open portals to infinite worlds and timelines? Or does he fight to the very end...the end of Alterbaum itself? Will James The Defiler stop at nothing? Will he burn the whole world down? Or will his thirst for power finally find its limit?

After many years of contemplation, James The Defiler makes his decision: he and William will burn Alterbaum to ash if Alwin does not surrender. And so the final epic battle of Alterbaum began: the billions of dark monsters against a united resistance of Alterbaum's last remaining inhabitants, led by a unification of all the remaining Wizard's. But it was not enough.

The battle was lost, leaving Alterbaum a wasteland where no life, not even James or William and their legions survive. But, before Alwin's final, heartbreaking decision to spare Henrik and Valda from a terrible fate, Alwin transfered their life-force into his Cat Dante's mind. Alwin then sent his Cat Dante into the Astral Plane where Dante remained for nearly 5,000 years.

It was in the astral plane where Dante was finally visited by an astral-projector named Nicholas. It was there, in the astral plane, where Dante told Nicholas the fate of Alterbaum. As Nicholas grew, he became a master of the motion picture arts and vowed to one-day, tell the story of Henrik And Valda. After much thought and many visits with Dante to discover the key to bringing our heroes back to life, Nicholas discovered he could bring Henrik and Valda back through a puppet show that takes place in their Irminsul, their tree-home in their enchanted forest of Gotland.

Through the animation of these puppets, we give Henrik and Valda life again, thus turning back the hands of time, and ultimately saving Alterbaum itself! Will you help save Alterbaum and our heroes? Or will Alterbaum be lost forever?

The End...





Thank you for taking a few moments of your time to read about our puppet show called Irminsul! This show came to me in bits over a period of 35 years through recurring dreams with a Black Cat that began visiting me in dreams at 11 years olds. Irminsul will be an educational episodic production for children and adults alike, made for families together, kids alone with the TV and even parents without the children for spiritual support and advice. This show will never inject politics or propaganda. It will focus heavily on issues facing our planet and the happiness our beautiful world brings us. That's something everyone, regardless of their political or spiritual persuasion, can get behind. Rather than infantilizing children, our show will use traditional and proven teaching methods developed in the U.S and Europe late pre and early post-industrial age; methods that worked with perfection until they were deliberately subverted through cultural Marxism. Since the show draws its creative influence from European traditions and lore, Irminsul will focus exclusively on European history with European motifs, aesthetics and stories. It will begin as such and end as such with no deviations tolerated. The purpose of the show is as follows:





While showing historical appreciation for Europes numerous pagan religions, the show will rest firmly and safely between a Christian and deist worldview, free of bias and sectarianism. Vilification of Europeans and European Americans will be discussed and openly condemned, along with the people and organizations involved in the subversion of our children. Such people will be featured by name for our children and you, the parents, to identify. We will take pride in our European history and heritage, but do not need to disparage those who weren't a part of it. Nor will we pretend that non-Europeans had a role to play in Europes development.

Topics the show will focus on for children:





Topics the show will focus on for adults will include all of the above with more advanced lessons in:









Production Nature:

All practical sets with practical props.Very light on CGI. The show will employ and sustain an entire production team and our families.





Production complexities:

With the shows success, we can afford to pay for guest appearances for cross-promotion. These guests include content creators that specialize in the topics being discussed. Typically craftsman and Youtube content creators; e.g: a renown piano player visits the show to speak with Henrik and Valda about piano playing.





Distribution model:

With the end of Google's Ad-X, we will develop our show using Vimeo VOD and platform buildout (VPAAS) services to build an Android, Apple App-Store and Roku app while building our own ad-server on the backend for maximum profit potential with customized and personal ad-partner relationships, with the ultimate goal being syndication to Amazon, Netflix and other streaming services for continued generational wealth.





Sponsorships/Product Placement:

The show is prime for sponsorship deals and product placement opportunities with gear featured on the set,





Merchandise:









Ad-Friendly

As a family-friendly production free of politics, Irminsul is content that is safe for advertisers and their "brand-safety" concerns.





Presentation:

We have created an extensive video presentation for investors that includes details of every aspect of the production from concept to realization. It includes, but is not limited to:









Concept content:

We have videos, images and animated screensavers that provide a solid foundation for the shows vision available across numerous social platforms. We are nearly finished with our Fandom Wiki that includes a map, bestiary and ongoing lore development. We primarily use Telegram.





Socials:



