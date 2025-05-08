Helping the Hamms

Henry, Irene, Jamie (17), Noah (14), and Joshua (12) recently learned that Irene has stage 3a breast cancer. Many have expressed a desire to help them in some way, so we are reaching out to her community to help raise funds to cover her cancer treatment.

Over the course of the past three months, Irene has been meeting with health care providers to devise a treatment plan. Up to this point, Irene has been pursuing as many natural therapies as possible to shrink the tumor. As you can imagine, cancer treatment is extremely costly and some of their bills still need to be paid. Also, despite pursuing all options presented to them, the Hamms have been unable to purchase health insurance. We are erring on the side of caution and are hoping to raise enough money to cover the full cost of her cancer treatment.

Our initial fundraising goal is $25,000, which will cover Irene's outstanding cancer treatment bills and her current treatments. Our second fundraising goal is another $25,000 (for a total of $50,000), which will cover Irene's cancer treatments over the course of the next 2 years. Would you prayerfully consider helping Irene by donating to help pay for her cancer treatment?

Funds raised through this platform will go directly to Irene's cancer treatment after incurring a 2.7% + $0.30 credit card processing fee. We chose this platform because it had the lowest credit card processing fees and no additional platform fee. 100% of mailed funds will cover medical expenses, so if you would prefer to mail a check, you can send it directly to Henry or Irene Hamm with a note indicating “Cancer Treatment.”

Checks can be mailed to:

Henry or Irene Hamm

1043 Old County House Road

Charlotte, TN 37036

Imagine the peace of mind the Hamms will have knowing the payment for each portion of Irene’s cancer treatment is waiting and available. We are praying that Irene’s community will come around the Hamm family to give them exactly what they need to get through this time. If you have questions, please contact Heather Hartman (419.310.4433), Holly Barrett (615.948.9784), Michael Anne Butts (615.415.5438), or Cheryl Waters (615.507.4533) who are organizing this campaign on behalf of Henry, Irene, Jamie, Noah, and Joshua. Thank you for your love, support, and continued prayers.