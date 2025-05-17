Ippon Karate Association Legacy of Champions

Help Us Launch the Ippon Karate Association

Building a Legacy of Excellence in Martial Arts – Together





In 2005, a small group of karate students gathered in the basement of the Royal Canadian Legion in Cochrane, Alberta. There was no fancy signage, no mats on the floor—just a deep love for the art, the discipline, and a dream. That dream became Ippon Karate Dojo.





Over the last 20 years, that humble start has grown into one of Canada’s top Shotokan karate schools, producing over 60 black belts, national champions, and even world medalists. We’ve seen our students grow from their first bow in the dojo to representing Canada on the world stage. And through it all, we’ve stayed true to our mission: to build strong character, discipline, and community through karate.





Now, it’s time for the next step—and we want you to be part of it.





Introducing the Ippon Karate Association

We are launching a brand-new not-for-profit organization: the Ippon Karate Association. This association is the future of our community’s karate development.





Our mission is bold:

To raise the level of karate across all ages and ranks—from our youngest Lil’ Tigers to our international competitors—through top-tier training, high-quality events, and global opportunities.





Your support will help us:

🥋 Host tournaments for youth, teens, and adults right here in Cochrane

🌍 Bring in world-class instructors for seminars and black belt gradings

🏆 Fund athletes, coaches, and officials so they can represent our dojo and country internationally

📈 Cover essential start-up costs—admin, venues, medals, insurance, and event logistics





Why Now?

This association was born from the belief that karate is more than a sport—it's a lifelong journey of discipline, character, and growth. With this non-profit, we’re building a structure that will serve not just athletes, but the entire community—students, parents, volunteers, and leaders.





The total cost to launch and operate for our first year is $7,500.

That includes everything from medals and venues to admin, insurance, marketing, and equipment—the behind-the-scenes essentials that make every tournament or seminar possible.





Every dollar brings us closer to:





A tournament that inspires a young athlete





A seminar that changes a black belt’s journey





A chance for our team to represent Canada with pride





How You Can Help

You can be part of the legacy.

Whether you’re a former student, proud parent, community supporter, or martial arts enthusiast—your donation helps us empower the next generation.





👉 Donate today to help launch the Ippon Karate Association

👉 Share this fundraiser with friends, family, and fellow karateka

👉 Be a founding supporter of something that will impact lives for years to come





Let’s build something lasting—together.

One spirit. One chance. Ippon.





Thank you,

Sensei Adam Wackershauser

Founder, Ippon Karate Dojo & Ippon Karate Association