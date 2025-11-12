Investing in the future leader's education

1. A Letter from Her Grandmother

Dear Reader,

I am writing this portfolio as a grandmother who believes deeply in the future of her granddaughter.

Sisanda is more than a request for assistance. She is a young person with a life ahead of her, a love of learning, and the potential to grow into the person she is meant to become.

At this point in our journey, financial circumstances have interrupted her education. She is currently at home while our family works to find a sustainable way forward.

That is why I created Team Sisanda.

We are inviting people, businesses, churches, foundations and community organisations to walk alongside us and help open the door back to education.

This portfolio is not intended to exaggerate Sisanda’s story or to ask anyone to feel sorry for her. It is simply an honest invitation: please meet Sisanda, understand where she is now, and consider whether you can play a part in her next chapter.

Thank you for taking the time to read her story.

With gratitude,

Thandi Mbhele

Founder — Team Sisanda

2. About Team Sisanda

Team Sisanda is a family-led education and partnership campaign created to help Sisanda continue her education and pursue her future with dignity.

Our guiding message is:

Investing in a Future Leader

Opening Doors Through Education, Character and Hope.

The campaign welcomes practical support in different forms. Financial sponsorship is one possibility, but so are introductions, educational assistance, professional guidance, community support and other appropriate forms of partnership.

The purpose is straightforward: to build a circle of support around a young person whose education has been interrupted by financial circumstances.

3. Sisanda’s Journey

Every young person's journey is made up of many small chapters: childhood, family, school, friendships, challenges, growth and dreams.

Sisanda’s story is still being written.

The present chapter is difficult because her education has been interrupted and she is at home while the family searches for a sustainable solution. Yet this chapter does not have to define her future.

Team Sisanda was created from the belief that a temporary obstacle should not become a permanent barrier to opportunity.

The photographs, school records and other supporting material included with future versions of this portfolio will help tell the story visually and provide appropriate evidence of the journey.

4. Education and the Future

Education is the central purpose of this campaign.

Our immediate goal is to support Sisanda’s return to a suitable school environment and help address the practical costs associated with continuing her education.

Our longer-term hope is broader: that Sisanda will have the stability, encouragement and opportunity needed to develop her abilities, character and leadership.

We are therefore seeking partners who understand that educational support is not simply an expense. It is an investment in a young person's future.