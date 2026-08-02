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Invest in the future I am willing to work for?

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byRiver Dausel

Fundraiser funds will be received by River Dausel

Invest in the future I am willing to work for?

So I’m gunna go out on a limb and probably be a bit too honest here but Long story short I am in search of someone who would be interested in investing in the future of someone who wants to become better than the leash life has put on them…

I personally don’t find solace in making excuses however it’s pretty hard for me to short-sell the series of unfortunate events that made up my formative years, which was itself followed by a detachment from the last of what could only loosely be described as “family” at the age of 16. And since that point I’ve struggled with homelessness and substance use as one could reasonably assume. However given my exposure to the side of life no one wants to talk about it’s given me the chance to also become spiteful of my disposition when it comes to opportunity, and that has in turn turned into a perspective shift and I’ve been working very hard to be the statistic anomaly in my family. In the course of the last 2 months, I’ve not only managed to graduate from living in a vehicle to a 5th wheel, which I’m aware isn’t massive in quality, but massive in terms of comparison. I’ve also managed to get myself enrolled into an associates degree course in an effort to further sway the odds in my direction. Ive chosen my classes, been enrolled, to start the 17th of August, and received my schedule

Alongside the financial aid that is making this all possible. However since it is my first semester as an undergraduate there is a federally mandatory 30- Day waiting period before the balance that remains in my student account after paying my tuition is released to me. And that waiting period starts the first day of classes. And given my current situation, I’ve made a lot of progress but that has also spread me very thin. Rent is due, the tires on my rig are showing cords, I need the ability to pay rent, manage travel, get school supplies, a laptop, etc… which my funding is adequate enough to cover, however the timing is a big issue. So I’m reaching out to see if there is anyone willing to help me help myself, and help me get thorough the timing issue I’ve encountered

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