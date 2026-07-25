Invest in My Journey to Fight Cybercrime

Hello everyone,

My name is Sandra, and I am someone who truly believes in the power of technology to change lives. From a young age, I have always been curious about how systems work and how technology shapes the world around us. That curiosity eventually led me to develop a strong passion for cybersecurity and protecting people in the digital space.

Today, the internet connects the entire world, but it also exposes many people to online fraud, scams, and cyber threats. I want to be part of the generation that helps make the internet a safer place. My goal is to build a career in cybersecurity where I can help organizations and individuals stay protected while also raising awareness about cyber threats and how to prevent them. I love mentoring and encouraging young women to explore technology. Many talented young women never consider careers in tech simply because they lack exposure or guidance. I want to help change that.

I am currently pursuing advanced education in cybersecurity so that I can deepen my skills and continue growing in this field. However, continuing my education comes with financial challenges, and I need support to cover my school fees. This is why I am humbly reaching out for help.

Any contribution, big or small, will help me continue my education and move closer to the work I feel called to do; protecting people online, contributing positively to the tech community, and mentoring the next generation of women in technology. I am deeply grateful for any support, encouragement, or sharing of this page. Your kindness helps me continue working toward a future where technology is used to protect, empower, and uplift others. Thank you for believing in my journey.

With gratitude,

Sandra















