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Invest in My Future: Data Analytics

GoalR 50,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byMelani Lutchman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melani Lutchman

Invest in My Future: Data Analytics

My Story

My name is Melani Lutchman, and I am a widowed mother of four children living in South Africa.

For more than 20 years, I have worked in accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, finance, and information technology. Throughout my career, I have always believed that learning creates opportunity, so I have consistently invested in expanding my skills.

After losing my job, I made the decision to transition into Data Analytics—a field where my financial background, technical knowledge, and analytical mindset can make a meaningful impact.

Rather than waiting for opportunities to come to me, I committed myself to learning.

What I've Achieved

I have successfully completed certifications including:

  1. IBM Data Analysis Professional Certificate
  2. Google Cloud Data Analytics
  3. Python for Financial Analysis – The University of Hong Kong
  4. Sage Payroll
  5. Sage Accounting
  6. Accounting Certificate – The Open University
  7. IT Diploma
  8. Web Development

I am also currently studying:

  1. Cisco Intermediate Data Analytics
  2. Microsoft Power BI

My technical skills include:

  1. SQL
  2. Python
  3. Microsoft Excel
  4. Power BI (in progress)
  5. Sage Accounting & Payroll
  6. Pastel
  7. SAP
  8. QuickBooks
  9. Xero
  10. Zoho
  11. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP
  12. MySQL
  13. Flask
  14. Django

The Challenge

Despite my qualifications and years of professional experience, entering a new industry has been difficult.

Many entry-level Data Analytics positions require previous analytics experience, making it challenging for career changers like me to secure that first opportunity.

I know I can succeed. I simply need the chance to prove myself.

Why I'm Asking for Support

Your support will help me:

  1. Continue my Data Analytics training
  2. Complete advanced Power BI and cloud certifications
  3. Build a professional portfolio with real-world projects
  4. Maintain reliable internet access
  5. Cover transport costs for interviews
  6. Apply for jobs and networking events
  7. Support my family while I focus on securing employment

Every contribution, regardless of the amount, helps move me closer to becoming financially independent again.

You Can Help in Other Ways Too

If you're unable to contribute financially, you can still make an enormous difference by:

  1. Sharing my campaign
  2. Referring me to employers
  3. Introducing me to recruiters
  4. Connecting me with mentors
  5. Recommending internships or graduate programmes
  6. Offering freelance or volunteer data projects that help me build experience

Sometimes, a single introduction is worth more than a donation.

My Goal

My goal isn't simply to raise money.

My goal is to build a sustainable career that allows me to support my four children, contribute to an organisation, and eventually help others who are rebuilding their own lives.

I believe hard work, determination, and continuous learning create opportunities. I've done everything I can to prepare myself—now I'm asking for a chance to take the next step.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my potential, and for helping me move closer to a brighter future for my family.

Connect With Me

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/melani-lutchman-9379631b3

GitHub: https://github.com/lutchmanmelani

Email: lutchmanmelani@gmail.com

With sincere gratitude,

Melani Lutchman

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