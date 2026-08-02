Invest in My Education

I’ve always dreamed of becoming a nurse, but right now, I can’t afford to attend the university I want or stay in a dorm. I spent a year at community college, hoping it would be the right fit, but it just doesn’t feel like I’m learning what I need to succeed in nursing. I want to be taught the right things and feel confident in my education, but financial barriers are holding me back.









Growing up, I always felt like I was learning differently, but I never complained and always got my work done. That never stopped me from anything. Deep down, I know I’m a kind, sweet, and determined person who can achieve anything if I put my mind to it. I want to learn, grow, and experience college life on campus, so i can make my mom proud never had father he passed away when i was baby never got to know him so it’s kinda hard just having one parent I believe that with the right support, I can reach my goals and become the nurse I’ve always wanted to be.









The funds raised will go toward my tuition, dorm costs, books, and anything else I need to succeed in college. By helping me out, you’re not just supporting my education—you’re giving me the chance to be myself, learn, and achieve my dreams. It would mean so much to me and my family to have your support. Sometimes it’s hard not to feel like other women my age, but I’m determined to keep going and reach my goals. Thank you for believing in me and helping me on this journey