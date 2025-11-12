Interplanetary Fund: Connected Fundraising

Today, people who need funding for a cause, a business idea, a personal need, or a dream are often forced to piece together their fundraising strategy across crowdfunding platforms, social media, messaging, email, and other tools.





They create a campaign in one place, promote it somewhere else, communicate with supporters somewhere else, analyze results somewhere else, and try to figure out what to do next on their own.





We believe fundraising should be much more connected than that.





Interplanetary Fund is being built as an intelligent fundraising platform designed to bring those activities together into one. We're raising funds to develop and launch this platform, to create the technology that connects the fundraising ecosystem and makes it easier for people to raise money for whatever matters to them.





Your support will help us build the tools that bring fundraising together.