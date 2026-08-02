International Student: Tuition and Living Expenses

I'm an international student from Liberia currently studying in India. I'm facing serious financial difficulties and urgently need support to continue my education.





I need help covering tuition fees, accommodation, food, transportation, and other essential educational expenses. Without this support, I may not be able to stay in school.





I have worked hard to pursue my education because I believe it will help me build a better future for myself, my family, and my community in Liberia. Your support would mean so much to me.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others.