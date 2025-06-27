April's Next Step with Heart & Purpose

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m reaching out to share something deeply personal that I believe marks an important next step in the calling God has placed on my life—and on our family’s journey of faith and service.

I’ve been accepted into a competitive, 5-month leadership and mentorship program through Propel Women Cohorts, a ministry founded by Christine Caine. This opportunity is designed to equip women with spiritual and practical tools to lead with authenticity, boldness, and biblical integrity. Through this program, I will be supported by a life coach and a close-knit group of women who are also committed to leading in their spheres of influence with courage and conviction.

This investment is not only for me—it’s for the future growth and development of what I believe is my life’s mission: to lead well, love deeply, and win people for the Kingdom of Heaven.

Through this program, I’ll grow in:

· Courageously living out God’s unique calling on my life

· Developing healthy habits that fuel deep spiritual formation

· Engaging thoughtfully with culture as a Christ-centered leader

· Strengthening communication, conflict management, and ministry leadership skills

· Cultivating and discipling other leaders with greater clarity and compassion

· Reinvigorating my spiritual walk in community with other women on mission for Jesus

The total cost of the program is $1,995. I’ve already paid the $500 deposit in faith. The remaining balance is due in July, along with an estimated $1,000 in travel expenses for the in-person summit in August, and about $50 in resources, totaling an investment of over $3,500. A sacrifice in which my family is willing to take the bold step of believing in God’s call on our life.

I’m humbly asking you to prayerfully consider supporting this investment—not only in me, but in the broader vision God is growing through our family’s ministry and service. Whether through prayer, encouragement, or a financial gift, I am deeply grateful for any way you feel led to partner with me.

With love, gratitude, and expectation for all that God is doing,

April Storms